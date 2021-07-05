Canadian SAP Specialist Lands In Mountrath

05 Jul 2021 | 09.06 am

Quebec SAP specialist N’Ware Technologies is establishing its EMEA base in the Laois backwater of Mountrath.

With state aid from IDA Ireland, N’Ware said the investment will create up to 25 jobs.

Established in 1995, N’Ware is a SAP Gold partner in certain geographies and its temporary Ireland base is currently Bloom HQ in Mountrath.

Minister Sean Fleming said N’ware’s announcement is further evidence of the benefits of locating in the regions outside Dublin where there is access to talent, lower operating costs, and higher staff retention rates.

Dan Parent (pictured), CEO of N’ware Technologies, said his firm wants to tap into Ireland’s software ecosystem and service its expanding EMEA markets.

Mark Rijke, Managing Director EMEA, said: “We selected the Laois region due to its central location in the country with good connectivity, as well as the fact that it provides us with the opportunity to offer the type of work/life balance to our employees which is part of the core set of values of N’ware Technologies.

“IDA Ireland has been great in its assistance with the whole process and certainly has made it much easier to get started. With our initial core team in place, we are now actively recruiting and are looking forward to welcoming further new colleagues on board.”

N’ware is currently recruiting for a Project Manager and Implementation Consultant roles. For more information, click here.