Can You Cram Your CV Into A Tweet?

14 Oct 2019 | 03.29 pm

Twitter in Dublin has launched a #OneTweetCV competition, inviting jobseekers to share their CV through one Tweet.

The company says that #OneTweetCV has been rolled out as young people increasingly turn to Twitter to job hunt and reach out to employers.

According to the company’s research, 70% of 18-24 year-olds feel that CVs don’t allow them to show employers who they really are. In addition, #jobfairy has been among the most used hashtags in Ireland this year.

Three winners will be chosen from the best CV Tweets and the prize is access to Twitter’s EMEA HQ in Dublin through a full-day work experience. They will meet with teams across a range of departments, from sales and communications to public policy and human resources.

To apply for the opportunity, applicants need to Tweet using the hashtag #OneTweetCV and tag @TwitterDublin before 1 November 2019. Tweets can be 280 characters and more with polls, GIFs, videos, photos, and Twitter Moments.

Mark Stockx (pictured), senior director of Twitter Client Solutions, commented: “With employees of over 30 nationalities speaking 25 languages, the diversity and size of the Twitter Dublin office allow people to be themselves and make a difference. Employees here know they’re part of a collaborative team that has an impact over a vast region, creating a dynamic, empowering and fun workplace.”

Successful candidates will be contacted via Twitter and travel stipends will be offered on a case-by-case basis.