Camile Thai Kitchen Seeks New Franchisees

05 Sep 2017 | 02.25 pm

Brody Sweeney’s Camile Thai Kitchen is seeking up to 16 new franchises for its Thai food delivery service and will be reeking to recruit at the Irish Franchise Show which takes place in the RDS in Dublin this Friday and Saturday, September 8/9.

The healthy Thai food restaurant delivery business established in 2010 by the O’Briens sandwich bar founder will open new branches in Lucan and Swords in Dublin and on the Newtownards Road in Belfast before the end of 2017.

The brand currently has 12 restaurants in Dublin as well as in Belfast and Limerick, where Galway hurler Joe Canning is one of the franchise partners. Franchise Locations are currently available in Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Drogheda, Dundalk,

Bray / Greystones, Navan, Kilkenny, Loughlinstown / Shankill, Tallaght, Walkinstown, Northern Cross / Clarehall,, Clondalkin, Belfast and Bangor.

Brody Sweeney (pictured) commented: “Our aim is to double the size of the chain over the next few years and retain our position as the healthiest brand in home delivery. 80% of our customers are repeat customers and sales in some of our larger branches are well in excess of €1 million p.a.

“We are offering potential franchise owners an exciting opportunity to become part of a proven and successful food business model, in a rapidly expanding market, and the opportunity to create a strong income stream and significant capital growth.”

Investment in a Camile Thai franchise typically costs between €250,000 and €400,000 for a 1,000 – 2,000 square foot restaurant.

Sweeney’s partner in the business is Shabu Madaparambil.