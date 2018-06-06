Camile Thai Kitchen Opens Second London Outlet

06 Jun 2018 | 02.26 pm

Brody Sweeney’s Camile Thai Kitchen has opened its first cashless ‘card only’ branch in Clapham, London.

This is the chain’s second outlet in the UK capital, following the opening of a branch in Tooting Bec last year. The company plans to open branches in Battersea and Bermondsey (a ‘dark kitchen’ facility in collaboration with Deliveroo) later this year.

The new restaurant accepts payments by debit and credit cards only, and has completely eliminated the use of cash. Marketing manager Daniel Greene commented: “With ever increasing amounts of retail transactions being conducted online and by contactless card transactions in our restaurants, it seems the logical step to eliminate cash payments altogether.”

Camile will consider converting some existing Irish branches over to cashless later this year, depending on how well the concept is received by customers at the new London restaurant. There are, however, no plans for a general conversion to cashless yet.

Camile Thai Kitchen also has 16 restaurants in Dublin and Limerick, plus two in Belfast.