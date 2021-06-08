Camile Thai Hooks Up With Kitchen United

08 Jun 2021 | 09.15 am

Brody Sweeney’s Camile Food Group is partnering with Kitchen United in Chicago to launch Camile Thai in the United States.

The first Camile Thai US location is Kitchen United’s newly opened Chicago Loop Kitchen Center at 205 W. Wacker Drive.

According to Sweeney (pictured): “We are excited to bring our concept to the US and work closely with Kitchen United given its definitive leadership position in the ghost kitchen industry, along with an impressive list of existing and prospective operator partners.

“The pandemic has altered how restaurants operate and given the go-ahead for virtual kitchens, without a storefront, to flourish. Last year saw the most significant adoption of technology in our industry’s history with volume digital food ordering and delivery at its core, and Camile Thai has been a first-mover in Europe.”

Atul Sood, Chief Business Officer of Kitchen United, stated: “Kitchen United is constantly evaluating new and innovative ways to support our restaurant partners. Working with Camile Thai to present licensing opportunities to operators within our kitchen centres looking to establish a delivery-only business, or build a new segment of their existing portfolio is a perfect illustration of that.

“Camile Thai offers long-term opportunity and value for operators looking to grow via a licensed model. Based on our partnership with dozens of operators and Camile Thai’s proven experience, we are well-positioned to grow together here in the U.S.”

Kitchen United has plans to open more ghost kitchen locations this year, expanding to and in existing markets including Los Angeles, Austin and New York City.