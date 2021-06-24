CameraMatics Tops In Startup Awards

24 Jun 2021 | 01.51 pm

Mervyn O’Callaghan, co-founder and CEO of CameraMatics, has been was named the Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) Founder of the Year for 2021 at a virtual awards event, sponsored by Grant Thornton.

CameraMatics provides SaaS technology for fleet and driver risk management. The business has close to 1,000 customers, including global leading fleet operators.

There were 12 nominees for the 2021 award, who were voted for by their peers who have been taking part in the HPSU Founders Forum over the last 24 months.

Fionn Lahart of One Projects and John McCarthy of Taxamo were also acknowledged for their companies’ achievements to date and voted as runners-up.

The other finalists were Ian Duffy, Accelerated Payments; Niamh Parker, Altada; Ross Lawless, CALT Dynamics; Karina Kelly, Content Llama; Kerrill Thornhill, MEG; Oisin Curran, Odyssey VC; Sharon Cunningham, Shorla Pharma; Wendy Slattery, The Beauty Buddy and Peter Jenkinson, Wrkit.

• The Inside Track on Cameramatics in Business Plus

The 2021 Founder of the Year was decided by a judging panel which included representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Atlantic Bridge, Ergo, Google and Grant Thornton. Previous award winners include Brian Shields of Neurent Medical, John Ghent of Sytorus and Tony McEnroe of Sirius XT.

EI’s Kevin Sherry commented: “Mervyn is an excellent example of a founder with a clear pathway to scaling globally with the potential to become a world leader in his field.”

Jenny Melia, manager of the HPU division, stated: “Each of the nominees have achieved so much within their own fields of work and their success is an inspiration for the next generation of founders coming up behind them.”

Kevin Foley, partner at Grant Thornton, added: “he exceptional talent that Enterprise Ireland and the Irish start-up ecosystem continues to nurture and support gives us fantastic encouragement and optimism for the future of the Irish economy.”

Mervyn O’Callaghan said: “I’m very grateful to all my peers in the Founders Forum for nominating me for this award. The guidance and support that we received from my peer founder participants over the last year or so has been invaluable in helping us to achieve our vision of improving driver and vehicle safety globally.”

Photo: Mervyn O’Callaghan (left) with Kevin Foley and Jenny Melia. (Pic: Maxwells)