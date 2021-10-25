Calibre Scientific Acquires Carl Stuart Group

25 Oct 2021 | 10.47 am

Calibre Scientific in Los Angeles has announced the acquisition of Carl Stuart Group, which is based in Tallaght in Dublin. Consideration was not disclosed.

Carl Stuart Group is a premier distributor of products focused on instrumentation, equipment, consumables, and a critical provider of services across the chromatography, environmental, research lab, and life science verticals.

The company’s customer base consists of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device markets; university research; government entities; and other industrial end customers.

“I am enthusiastic for the future of Carl Stuart Group under Calibre Scientific,” said Stuart Smith (71), founder and chairman of Carl Stuart Group. “The technical expertise and customer relationships of Carl Stuart Group, combined with the proprietary product portfolio and vast supplier relationships across Calibre Scientific, present exciting opportunities for us to broaden our offering to our current customers while attracting new customers to our growing platform.”

Carl Stuart was founded in 1984 by Stuart and Gillian Smith, who reside in Co. Wicklow. Laboratory instrumentation, consumables and technical and integration services are promoted under Lab Unlimited branding, and the venture has a large UK customer base.

The Lab Unlimited catalogue extends to 1,640 pages.

Filed accounts for 2019 for Car Stuart Ltd disclosed a net worth of €990,000 and 30 people employed. Trade debtors at year end were €430,000 with group undertakings owing €570,000. Parent company Shonet Holdings Ltd reported turnover of €5.5m in its 2016 annual filing.

Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific, commented: “Given its excellent reputation in the marketplace, Carl Stuart Group is a trusted partner for customers and manufacturers alike. We are excited to partner with their company and look forward to driving growth via new product introductions coupled with robust customer support and service capabilities.”