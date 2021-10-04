Cake Firm Back In Family Control

04 Oct 2021 | 03.30 pm

Development Capital Fund has exited from Ina’s Kitchen Desserts Ltd through the sale of the company to the founders.

Trading as Broderick’s, the Broderick family established the business in 1984.

Andrew Bourg, co-founder of the Fund, commented: “During the investment term the Fund’s development and growth capital has assisted Ina’s Kitchen Desserts to grow significantly, particularly through international sales.

“The Fund’s investment drove growth by increasing production capacity to satisfy both international and domestic demand for its products. This was achieved by the Fund part-funding the purchase and fitout of a larger premises in Tallaght, Co. Dublin.

“Additionally, revenues from significant blue chip and repeat customers have been added and enhanced during the investment term, with company revenues growing by c. 54%, of which export revenues more than doubled to €9.6 million annually (77% of total revenues).”

Bernard and Barry Broderick, who take up the position of joint Managing Director, commented: “Ina’s Kitchen Desserts continues to grow and trade profitably. To add to that we are bringing new momentum with strong investment and expertise from the food sector.”

Development Capital, established in 2013, provides development and growth capital ranging from €2-12m to Irish SMEs which have significant growth opportunities, primarily in export markets.

The fund has invested in nine companies and exited from Version 1, Lifes2Good, Netwatch, Blueface, Perigord and Ina’s Kitchen Desserts Limited (t/a Broderick’s).

Development Capital Fund II recently made its first investment of €12m in Spotlight Oral Care.

Photo: Publicity pic from 2017 when Development Capital invested in Broderick’s