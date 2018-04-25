25 Apr 2018 | 09.11 am

Sculptor Eileen MacDonagh has installed a new work in a public space within the Cairn Homes Parkside development in Belmayne, Co. Dublin. The pillar-shaped artwork, which is sculpted in Wicklow granite, is titled ‘Eyes for You’.

Dublin City Council and Cairn Homes tasked MacDonagh to come up with a unique piece for the site that would reflect the local heritage and work within a residential landscape. “I visited the site to look around and see if there was something from the area that would give me a starting point for the sculpture design,” McDonagh explained. “I found this in the name of the road, ’Hole in The Wall Road’.

“This is what stuck in my head and eventually gave rise to the two holes in the stone. I titled it ‘Eyes For You’ because they resemble eyes looking out. The sculpture stands three metres high and weighs five tonnes.”

Leslie Moore, head of park services in Dublin City Council, said that the location of the artwork meets the city council’s policy to see a de-centralisation of art in the city’s open spaces.

Daibhí Mac Domhnaill, head of landscape and urban design with Cairn Homes, remarked that a development is not just about houses, as the outdoor space is just as important.

“Working with a talented sculptor such as Eileen allowed us to work together to create something that would enhance the local area and give our residents something to enjoy every day,” Mac Domhnaill added.