14 Jun 2018 | 09.42 am

Chartered Accountants Ireland is partnering with the Institute of Banking to offer a new financial services elective module to final-year CAI students.

Almost one in five Irish chartered accountants already work in the financial services sector, which partly prompted the CAI to partner with the Institute of Banking for the new tailored elective for student members.

Barry Dempsey, CAI chief executive, said that the development of the new elective involved many months of work with the Institute of Banking. “This new financial services elective is one part of an exciting, new education programme that Chartered Accountants Ireland will be offering to students for the 2018/19 academic year,” he added.

“We have revised our core syllabus, introduced new electives and new pathways to membership, as we continue to evolve and anticipate the demands of our economy.”

Mary O’Dea, chief executive of the Institute of Banking, said that the module’s content draws on the IB’s education expertise in the banking and the investment funds sectors.

“We believe that this new financial services elective will equip students with relevant, specialist and practical knowledge and skills, whether they look to work in the financial services industry or within practice,” she continued.

Photo caption: Mary O’Dea (left), Shauna Greely and Barry Dempsey, Chartered Accountants Ireland