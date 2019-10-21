Cabinpac Expansion Marks 40th Birthday

21 Oct 2019 | 04.49 pm

Meath-based modular building specialist Cabinpac opened its expanded Dunshaughlin factory, which was completed after an €800,000 investment.

Founded in 1979, Cabinpac is a modular building designer and manufacturer. The expansion announcement was timed to marking its 40th year in business and the 20,000 sq. ft. extension will increase its capacity by 50%.

The newer, bigger facility will be able to produce up to 20 units per week, increasing the total plant capacity to 60 modular units per week.

Cabinpac’s modular units are assembled in its plant and installed, complete, on site to the industrial, pharma and logistics sectors. The business has also positioned itself as a key supplier of modular solutions to the education and healthcare sectors.

In the year to April 2018, Cabinpac Limited booked a profit of €236,000, bringing accumulated profits to €3.8m. The business had year-end net worth of €6m.

Cabinpac employed around 40 staff in 2018 and claims to have created 16 more full-time jobs so far this year.

The business is owned by several O’Shea family members, with parents Crohan and Anne O’Shea as the majority shareholders and directors.

Cabinpac is one of the few companies standing to benefit from a hard Brexit, which would impact on the supply of building materials and boost Cabinpac’s modular/prefab offerings.

Minister Regina Doherty officially opened the expanded Cabinpac facility this week. “They are a good employer, in it for the long term and proud to be part of the community and to play a part in the local economy,” she said.

Cabinpac MD Tadhg Twomey said that his company has a convincing pitch to tell to companies, organisations and public bodies that need extra space quickly.

“There is increasing demand for our products – which are eminently flexible and adaptable to the needs of the individual customer – and we’re supplying modular office, accommodation, storage, manufacturing and warehousing units to a wide variety of companies. As a result, we’re confident we can treble in size from where we are today,” Twomey added.

Pic: Peter Houlihan