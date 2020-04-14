C-Suite Execs Discount Sustained Recession

14 Apr 2020 | 12.08 pm

A majority of senior executives in large firms expect a ‘u’ shaped recovery period of slower economic activity extending into 2021, according to EY.

EY’s CCB22 survey of c.2,900 C-Suite executives globally also finds that four out of ten respondents are counting on a ‘v’ shaped recovery and a return to normal economic activity in Q3 this year. Fewer than one in ten (8%) foresee an ‘L’ shape recovery – a sustained recession period until economic activity returns in 2022.

Almost three-quarters of respondents expect Covid-19 to have a severe impact on the global economy in the form of supply chain disruption, as well as declining consumption.

The vast majority of companies (95%) are bracing for downward pressure on margins as the global economy slows.

Marcus Purcell (pictured), EY Ireland transaction advisory services partner, commented: “There is no playbook for this situation and the C-Suite is reconfiguring and readjusting its response in real-time as events evolve rapidly. For most companies, the full impact on revenue and profitability across value chains are still highly uncertain.”

Many large companies already had major transformation initiatives underway, triggered as a result of pressure on revenue targets and to meet profitability goals, according to CCB respondents.

Executives say that they will focus on prioritizing changes in new investments in digital and technology (43%) and capital allocation across their portfolio (42%).

Purcell added that post-crisis recovery points to transformation through M&A.

“Deals continue to be powerful means to reshape portfolios and accelerate the transformation imperative facing CEOs,” he said. “As the post-financial crisis period shows, the M&A landscape often enables companies to make high-quality acquisitions in a recovering market.

“Lessons have been learned from the 2008–12 M&A downturn which hindsight shows was an opportunity to make acquisitions of high-quality assets that would have fuelled faster growth in a recovering market.”