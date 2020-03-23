Watch Out For These C-19 Scams

23 Mar 2020 | 08.15 am

Welsh finance company KIS Finance has published a guide to protection against coronavirus — not the virus itself but the numerous scams that crooks have been coming up with.

According to Britain’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, since February c.€865,000 has been ripped off from punters who did not take sufficient care.

KIS Finance says most of these scams are online and are coming in the form of phishing emails, malicious social media adverts, and fake online sellers, but some in-person Covid-19 scams have also been recorded too.

Here’s their guide to protection from scammers.

Phishing emails

You’ve probably received many emails related to Covid-19 from businesses, your children’s school, your employer and other well-known companies. This makes it even easier for phishing emails to slip through the net.

Names of patients revealed: In this phishing attempt, scammers are posing as representatives of the World Health Organisation or the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and offering to release names of those infected with C-19 in your area in exchange for payment via a bank transfer or in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

The email will contain a link which you are urged to open to make the payment. You will then be asked for your bank details as well as personal information such as your name, address and date of birth.

Get the latest statistics: This is another email where the scammers pose as the WHO but this time they offer you up-to-date statistics and all you have to do is follow a link. However, the link will infect your device with malicious malware of viruses that could lock you out of your computer, take control of your computer, or access your personal and financial details in order to commit identity theft.

Coronavirus safety measures: Offers of medical advice and various ‘safety measures’ with a link or to download a PDF file which will infect your device with viruses or malware.

Tax refund: Scammers posing as tax officials saying tax refunds are part of the government’s action plan to help people cope with income shortages amid the crisis. This is an attempt to steal your personal information and bank details.

Donate to the cause: Fake donation pages set up by scammers. A link will take you to a fake website where you’ll be asked to make a donation to help find a cure. The site has been set up to steal your money as well as capture personal information and bank details. There is only one fund set up by the WHO and that can be found on their official website – they will not email you to ask for donations.

Fake social media adverts: Most of these promote miracle cures and treatments for the coronavirus and try to create a sense of urgency by saying things like ‘Buy now, very limited stock’.

There are two possible bad outcomes for clicking on a malicious advert. Number one, it could download viruses and malware onto your device or, number two, they may allow you to purchase one of these fake products, but nothing will turn up and the fraudsters disappear with your money and personal details.

In-person scams

Offer to do shopping: Some particularly nasty fraudsters are attempting to steal money from elderly and vulnerable people by offering to do their shopping for them. These criminals are posting on social media community pages offering anyone who can’t get themselves to the shops to go for them. They ask for the cash upfront in order to pay for the shopping but disappear with the money and never return. They will usually post the messages on social media under a fake name so they can’t be traced or arrested.

Door-to-door testing: Some scammers have been knocking on doors offering coronavirus tests for a small fee. These tests are not real, and the scammers are targeting vulnerable and elderly people.