ByrneWallace Appoints Three New Partners

31 Jul 2018 | 11.21 am

Law firm ByrneWallace has appointed three new partners to take up respective posts in its corporate, employment and property teams.

Brendan Gavin specialises in corporate, technology, data protection and intellectual property matters, with a focus on advising clients in the technology and medical devices sectors. His clients include companies at all stages of development.

Gavin’s specific areas of corporate expertise include mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate restructuring, venture capital and corporate governance. He also has extensive experience advising clients on technology-related commercial contracts, data protection and GDPR, intellectual property, e-commerce, SaaS/software licensing and cloud computing issues.

ByrneWallace’s second new partner appointment, Deirdre Lynch, is an experienced lawyer specialising in employment and occupational health and safety law.

Lynch has particular experience as an advocate before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and Labour Court. She also advises on employment issues arising in domestic and international commercial transactions.

Derville White completes the trio of new appointments. She has over 12 years’ experience as a commercial real estate lawyer, with significant experience in commercial property acquisitions, disposals, lettings and asset management.

White also advises domestic and international lenders on real estate backed lending transactions. Recent transaction highlights include acting for a real estate investment management firm in its acquisition of a €35m student accommodation complex, and in the acquisition of a number of commercial property portfolios.

Commenting on the appointments was new ByrneWallace managing partner Feargal Brennan. “These appointments […] ensure ByrneWallace remains well positioned to meet the ever changing and complex needs of our clients, both private and public, Irish and international,” he said.

Brennan was appointed as the firm’s managing partner in June 2018. He joined ByrneWallace in 2000 and has been head of the firm’s Corporate division since 2011.

Photo: Derville White (left), Deirdre Lynch and Brendan Gavin (right), with Feargal Brennan