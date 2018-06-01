ByrneWallace Appoints New Managing Partner

01 Jun 2018 | 09.49 am

Law firm ByrneWallace has appointed Feargal Brennan as its new managing partner, following Catherine Guy’s completion of her six-year term in the role.

A senior corporate lawyer, Brennan joined ByrneWallace in 2000 and has been head of the corporate division since 2011. He has more than 20 years’ experience in a wide range of corporate matters, and has particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions.

Brennan said: “This is an exciting time for ByrneWallace. Under Catherine Guy’s leadership, we have greatly enhanced the depth and strength of our service lines. As a leading business law firm, we are ideally positioned to meet the increasingly complex needs of our clients, both private and public, Irish and international.

“As managing partner, I look forward to furthering our commitment to excellence in client service, and working collaboratively with our clients to meet their goals and objectives.”

Guy added: “On behalf of the partners and the team in ByrneWallace, we wish Feargal every success as managing partner. I am confident that under his leadership, ByrneWallace will continue to place our clients at the very centre of all that we do, providing consistently excellent legal services in a rapidly changing and dynamic environment.”