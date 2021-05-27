Buymie Extends Service To Galway And Limerick

27 May 2021 | 09.06 am

Grocery delivery company Buymie will start offering personal shopping services and same-day grocery deliveries in Galway and Limerick from May 31, while gig economy platform Gigable has extended the range of restaurants it delivers from in a deal with Press Up Hospitality.

When the Buymie service kicks off next Monday, people in both cities will be able to use the platform’s app to shop online for more than 35,000 grocery items from selected Dunnes Stores, Lidl and Tesco supermarkets.

The service currently operates in Dublin and Cork, plus large commuter towns such as Greystones, Maynooth and Howth. In June 2020, the company closed a funding round of €5.8m to take total capital raised to €10.5m.

Chief executive Devan Hughes (pictured) said: “We’re excited to be announcing our official launch into Galway and Limerick. We have seen incredible demand for the buymie same-day grocery delivery in Ireland and the UK, and today’s announcement brings the service to thousands more Irish households.

“As we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are all going to be making up for lost time, and using a service like buymie can give customers the option of taking back those two hours spent in the car, aisles and queues.”

The Buymie service adds c.20% to a €100 grocery shop at Lidl.

Meanwhile, delivery platform Gigable has expanded its partnership with Press Up Hospitality under which it will deliver food from Elephant & Castle, Wowburger, RICE Chinese, Coo Coo Indian, Double 8 dumplings and more outlets in the hospitality chain’s portfolio.

Gigable will carry out more than half of Press Up’s home deliveries, and also last mile delivery for the recently launched Press Up Eats, LuLu Sushi and a growing range of at home restaurant boxes from Tomahawk Steakhouse, Mackenzies and Dollard & Co.

Gigable says it allows restaurants to find ready-to-work drivers at relatively short notice.

Chief executive John Ryan (pictured abover with Press Up’s Alun Friswell) said: “Our approach to ethical delivery aims to set the standard for the gig economy and translates into real benefits for businesses that chose Gigable.

“We are delighted to work with Press Up to ensure their customers receive a quality experience when it comes to food delivery. Our platform is easy to navigate and offers secure, direct and immediate payments from businesses to freelancer, making the gig economy simple and transparent.”

Pix: Conor McCabe/Julien Behal