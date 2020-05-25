Buymedia Can Arrange Free Advertising

25 May 2020 | 04.05 pm

Advertising platform Buymedia has pledged to assist new online ventures to secure free advertising with the company’s media partners.

The Trading Online Voucher available through LEOs offers grant funding of €2,500. This means many online services and advertising options are out of reach for most of the recipients, said Buymedia founder Fergal O’Connor (pictured).

According to O’Connor: “I was on a number of trading online voucher webinars and the questions from SMEs spoke to their lack of experience and confidence choosing the best online options for their businesses.”

O’Connor said he reached out to Buymedia’s media partners and the eCommerce Association of Ireland to ask for their support to help guide SMEs and to double the value of the voucher from €2,500 to €5,000.

“The level of support from the media in Ireland has been overwhelming, from local and regional print and radio up to the national press, radio, online publishers and the e-commerce association,” he stated.

Niall Bodkin, head of the eCommerce Association of Ireland, said selling online is now an urgent strategy for many businesses reacting to Covid market conditions.

“Demand far exceeds supply,” said Bodkin. “We estimate 10,000 businesses are seeking the Local Enterprise Office grant. It’s important they do not rush and seek professional advice”.

For further information or assistance with the scheme visit www.buymediahq.com.