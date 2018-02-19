Buyers Lab Thumbs Up For Brother All-In-One

19 Feb 2018 | 07.42 am

Brother’s flagship all-in-one printer has won Winter 2018 Pick award from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab.

The top of the range colour laser printer, MFC-L9570CDW (pictured), was selected by Buyers Lab as an outstanding multifunction machine for small and medium sized businesses.

Buyers Lab, an independent tester, highlighted reliability, high quality output in print and copy modes, fast scan speeds and cloud services integration, and an impressive feature set, including the Brother Solutions Interface open architecture platform.

Martin Soane, European Lab Manager for Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, said: “With the MFC-L9570 series, the image quality is eye-catching, with bright colour business graphics, consistently dark solids, and crisp, clear text. While print and copy speeds were competitive, scan speeds were outstanding. It also has a class-leading maximum paper capacity and high-yield consumables.”

Phyllis Fox of Brother Ireland commented: “This award is further demonstration of our continuous efforts to pursue improvements and product innovation to provide superior value to our customers.” Fox added that recommendation from BLI is one of the industry’s toughest ratings to achieve, with analysts putting products through two months of rigorous assessment.