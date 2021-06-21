BUX Zero Enters Irish Market

21 Jun 2021 | 09.45 am

BUX, the Dutch neobroker, has officially launched its zero-commission investing app BUX Zero in Ireland.

Available in the Apple and Google App Store, the investing app enables individuals to directly invest in any of the over 2,000 stocks available on BUX Zero.

BUX Zero says it’s the first exclusively mobile platform to offer investing in Ireland.

Regulated by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets, BUX Zero says it has over 500,000 clients across the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, and Belgium.

CEO Yorick Naeff (pictured) commented: “At BUX our goal is to create a more equitable financial future where anyone has the opportunity to invest and put their money to work. As the Irish financial services landscape undergoes rapid change, BUX Zero is giving consumers more options when choosing what to do with their money.

“Providing an avenue for direct investment, BUX Zero is making commission-free investing accessible for both first time and existing investors by allowing them to easily invest in companies they know and believe in. Irish customers are conscious consumers who are tech and money savvy, with a strong appetite for digital-first financial services. This made our decision to launch in the Irish market an easy one.”

Naeff added: “Investing has long been something for those with the capital and the knowledge to do so, and the rise of retail trading has left many new entrants to the space navigating an often complex environment.

“That’s why we’re committed to providing our users with the tools to be confident in beginning their investment journey. We currently offer educational content including videos, knowledge centres and market news and are putting more resources behind this every day because it’s just as important to our clients as having a sophisticated platform.”

Headquartered in Amsterdam, BUX recently announced a €67 million funding round. BUX claims its smart order routing system ensures better value for customers than the payment for order flow model used by other market players.

Leveraging Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure, BUX users can make hassle-free deposits into their accounts, according to Naeff. He added that Irish clients are able to connect and fund accounts with financial service providers like Revolut. Others are expected to be added throughout the year.