Businesswomen Knocked Back By Covid Demands

19 Apr 2021 | 11.14 am

The consequences of Covid lockdowns are being keenly felt by women in business in Ireland, according to research published by business group Ibec this week.

An Ibec survey carried out in March reveals that one-fifth of businesses reported a change in the position of women in their organisations over the previous 12 months. Among the main changes noted were increased pressure and stress, and requests from women for worktime flexibility to accommodate childcare and/or elder care.

The Ibec survey, which is based on c.270 responses from businesses, found that almost half of respondents said that more women than men had requested changes to their working patterns to facilitate caring responsibilities. Almost one-third (31%) of respondents also said that more female than male employees had requested unpaid leave to facilitate caring responsibilities.

In other findings, just one in 12 companies said that training for managers was in place to ensure visibility of female workers while remote working.

Commenting on the survey, Kara McGann, Ibec’s head of social policy, claimed that it confirms that Covid-19 has accentuated long-standing gender imbalances across several dimensions, threatening hard-won markers of gender equity.

“Historically, women are disproportionately impacted by crises, disasters, and societal disruption, and Covid-19 checks all those boxes,” McGann stated.

“The pandemic is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems, which are in turn amplifying the impacts of the pandemic.”

Ibec’s survey also found that one-fifth of businesses intend to introduce increased supports to women over the coming 12 months.

“However, if equality is the goal, we need to shift to an equity agenda that ensures we are putting the right measures in place to actively correct the historical wrongs and systemic barriers that leave women and gender-diverse people behind, and provide them with the tools and support they need,” McGann added.