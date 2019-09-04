Businesses Urged To Sign Up For Shine A Light Night

04 Sep 2019 | 12.05 pm

Bord Gáis Energy Participants supported byin gearing up for Focus Ireland Shine A Light Night sleepout

On Friday 18 October, the eighth annual Shine A Light Night will see business leaders sleep out at locations across Ireland, including the Law Society of Ireland (Blackhall Place, Dublin) and Cork’s historic Spike Island.

Shine A Light Night challenges business leaders to sleep out for one night and in doing so raise vital funds to help alleviate homelessness. With just over a month to go, participants are making a final push in their fundraising campaigns. Businesses across Ireland can still sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Bord Gáis Energy has been supporting Focus Ireland and helping in the fight against family homelessness since 2015. This year, Bord Gáis Energy has announced an extension of its partnership to sponsor Shine A Light Night, which is Focus Ireland’s biggest annual fundraising initiative. This is in response to the alarming rate of increase in homelessness in Ireland, with 1,686 families homeless in Ireland today.

The sponsorship is in addition to Bord Gáis Energy’s ongoing partnership with Focus Ireland. Since this partnership began in 2015, Bord Gáis Energy has committed more than €2.4 million to Focus Ireland to help combat family homelessness.

Ireland’s Homeless Crisis

Speaking in advance of this year’s rapidly approaching Shine A Light Night, Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy, said: “The current homeless crisis in towns and communities across Ireland is worse than ever. It is heart-breaking that 3,675 children in Ireland today have no home. The team and I in Bord Gáis Energy are committed to supporting Focus Ireland in the crucial work it does to address the causes of homelessness, and increase support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

“Shine A Light Night is an incredible initiative that has gathered more and more support year on year, and we have already seen next month’s event attract a huge amount of support. However, with the alarming rise in homelessness, we need this year’s event to be bigger than ever in raising vital funds to support this devastating social issue. We are extremely proud to sponsor this year’s campaign. I urge every business in Ireland to join me and give one night to make this the most successful Shine A Light Night yet. It may simply be one night of your life, but it can save suffering for those who are homeless.”

Time To Get Involved

A total of €4 million has been raised through Shine A Light Night since 2012 to help fund Focus Ireland’s work challenging homelessness and changing lives. The event is now a month away and there is still time for businesses to sign up and help to raise funds. These funds helped the charity to support a record number of 15,500 people last year who were either homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Businesses still have time to sign up and take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night. Bord Gáis Energy is urging businesses to take part in this year’s event and to do what they can to help tackle Ireland’s homeless crisis.

• For further information and to sign up to participate in Shine A Light Night 2019, visit www.focusireland.ie/shinealight

