Businesses Turning Blind Eye To Brexit

26 Aug 2019 | 08.38 am

Most Irish businesses are choosing to ignore the potential impact of Brexit, according to new research commissioned by InterTradeIreland.

The InterTradeIreland research is based on the views of more than 750 business managers across Northern Ireland and Ireland. It found that just 6% of cross-border traders are prepared for cashflow and liquidity issues in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The research also reveals that only 6% of business managers have examined the possible legal implications on business contracts if the UK leaves the EU.

The publication of the research comes as InterTradeIreland launches a new campaign to encourage cross-border traders to plan for Brexit.

“Ignoring Brexit is a bigger issue than not preparing for it,” said Aidan Gough (pictured), InterTradeIreland’s designated officer and director of strategy and policy.

“Failing to take into account how it may impact your business could be very detrimental down the line. We want to reach as many SMEs as possible to help them prepare, that’s why InterTradeIreland is launching the new campaign.”

With the deadline of October 31 fast approaching, Gough added that Brexit is too big to brush under the carpet.

“InterTradeIreland is also expanding its offering to include ‘Bitesize Brexit’, a new online space providing a one-stop shop for cross-border traders.”

The information provided in the Bitesize Brexit service is delivered in a “very digestible format”, according to Gough, and includes specific actions that businesses can take now to prepare for Brexit.

“At the moment, there are around 20,000 cross-border traders on the island of Ireland. A substantial proportion of these are micro-businesses, particularly vulnerable to changes in current trading arrangements, and are more likely to be reliant on the cross-border market as their only export destination.”

InterTradeIreland’s research also shows that fewer than one in 10 business managers have taken steps to interrogate their supply chain.

“Tariffs are a further issue that could strike at the very viability of SMEs in the event of a hard Brexit,” said Gough. “InterTradeIreland’s latest Business Monitor highlighted that just 12% of SMEs that trade across the border have looked at the possible impact of extra taxes on their business.”