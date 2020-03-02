Businesses Invited To LauraLynn Charity Ball

02 Mar 2020 | 11.08 am

The fifth annual outing for the LauraLynn Heroes Ball will take place on March 28 in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin.

The event is a key date in the fundraising calendar for LauraLynn, which has provided specialised hospice care to more than 420 children and their families since the charity opened its hospice in Leopardstown, Co. Dublin, in 2011.

LauraLynn receives no dedicated government funding and needs to raise €4.6m this year alone through fundraised income. Corporate sponsorship continues to be an important support for the charity.

Miriam O’Callaghan will MC this year’s LauraLynn Heroes Ball, with Alan Shortt orchestrating the charity auction activities. Among the items up for grabs is a signed guitar from Hozier. Musical entertainment will be provided by Perfect Day.

“It’s an honour to be on MC duties for LauraLynn’s Heroes Ball this year. It’s a wonderful night of glitz, glam and top entertainment and all for such a worthy cause,” said Miriam O’Callaghan.

LauraLynn provides a range of services, including symptom management for children, music and play therapy, psychological support, family and sibling camps, short breaks and end-of-life care.

Care can be availed of in the purpose-build eight-bed hospice in Leopardstown, at hospital, in the community, or in the family home, depending on the location and medical needs of the child and the family’s preference.

The charity also provides bereavement supports to families after they have lost a child and it undertakes research into children’s palliative care.

For corporate tables or sponsorship packages, contact Claire Shiels at 01 289 3151 or cshiels@Lauralynn.ie. For individual tickets, visit www.lauralynn.ie/shop.

LauraLynn Heroes Ball is sponsored by DCC plc and SMBC Aviation Capital.

Photo: Miriam O’Callaghan and Alan Shortt pictured with Isabelle Norris and Austeja Lukosevicitue at the launch of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice Heroes Ball