Energy Show Returns To RDS On April 18

14 Mar 2018 | 04.04 pm

New ways to save energy and cut costs will be among the attractions at the Energy Show organised by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland at the RDS on April 18 and 19.

The annual event will showcase 150 exhibitors of sustainable energy technologies and services, aimed at those who want to network, learn, build business opportunities and discover the latest innovative technologies.

More than 5,000 people attended last year’s show, and the SEAI expects even more to come this year.

Chief executive Jim Gannon said: “The Irish market for sustainable energy solutions is set to reach €3 billion by 2020, as homeowners, businesses and communities move towards cleaner energy. The SEAI Energy Show offers a unique opportunity to learn about technologies and services in the sector that can help improve energy efficiency, and you can find out about renewable sources of energy.

“The show is well established in the Irish calendar and it continues to be a key networking event, bringing together buyers, suppliers and speakers to showcase the latest innovations.”

Visitors will see everything from large scale renewable energy solutions, to sustainable building products and smart energy management systems. Test drives will be available in the latest electric vehicles and best practice demonstrations will be given on building fabric solutions. Visitors will be able to download a custom app for the show, to facilitate networking.

Visitors can also link up with industry and professional associations, including the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, the Heat Pump Association, Engineers Ireland and the Association of Plumbers and Heating Contractors.

There will be workshops on how to develop a successful green business and a series of talks on subjects ranging from the availability of grants, an overview of where SEAI can support large businesses to reduce their energy demands, changing trends in Irish energy use, and a session on the SEAI Excellence in Energy Efficient Design (EXEED) which incentivises new build or major upgrade projects that design for optimum performance.

The show runs from 10am to 6pm on each day, and registration is required via the SEAI website.

Photo: Minister Denis Naughten (centre) with Paul O’Donnell of Unipipe (left) and Jim Gannon. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)