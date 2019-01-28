Business Workshops To Tackle Brexit Challenge

28 Jan 2019 | 09.33 am

A series of business workshops organised by Guaranteed Irish kicks off in Dublin on January 31, providing tips on how to face key upcoming challenges such as Brexit.

The Better Your Business Activation Roadshow will hold its first session in the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin 4. The workshops are free to attend but registration is required to secure a place.

Further workshops are planned for Cork, Galway, Monaghan and Limerick through 2019.

At the Dublin workshop on January 31, businesses from a range of sectors will attend to discuss the key challenges and opportunities facing them over the next 12 months, including Brexit.

Attendees will also learn how best to utilise a variety of tools to benefit and grow their businesses, including advanced marketing, branding and public relations techniques. The workshops will also feature insights from Guaranteed Irish members, including FBD Insurance and SuperValu.

Guaranteed Irish is a not-for-profit business membership organisation, representing more than 500 home-grown and international businesses in Ireland.

“This year brings with it a number of challenges for businesses in Ireland, most notably Brexit, but there are also significant opportunities,” said Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish.

“We’re working closely with our members to ensure they have all the skills and tools required to capitalise on these opportunities and leverage the Guaranteed Irish symbol – the primary mark of trust and excellence for businesses operating in Ireland today.”

Further outings for the Guaranteed Irish workshop series will include:

Cork – February 28

Galway – April 30

Monaghan – June 20

Dublin – September 26

Limerick – October 24.

Photo: Brid O’Connell and Martin Kelleher, MD of SuperValu (Pic: Andres Poveda)