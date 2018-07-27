Business Travel With Iarnród Éireann

27 Jul 2018 | 09.06 am

Sponsored Content

Iarnród Éireann ‘s Cork-Dublin rail service is a crucial business transport link, providing customers with facilities to work on the move

Iarnród Éireann is busy planning for ongoing growth in the Munster region, with population predicted to increase sharply over the coming decade.

Stephen Hackett (pictured), the company’s Business Development Manager for Cork and Kerry, says rail transport can provide additional layers of support for businesses and their employees based in the South and South West. Hackett explains more below.

What Iarnród Éireann initiatives are of relevance to business?

We are entering an exciting era for rail travel in Ireland. Massive investment is on the way, bringing with it massive opportunity. I plan to capitalise on this for Iarnród Éireann. There will be congestion issues into and out of Cork city and that’s where rail can help play its part – moving masses of people by train is much more sustainable than having people travel by car.

There are about three million passenger journeys taken each year between Cork and Dublin, and business-related travel is a huge part of that.

What is the Taxsaver scheme?

The Taxsaver scheme was introduced by the government in 1999 to incentivise people to use public transport to and from work.

Employers register online and can purchase monthly or annual tickets for their staff. The cost is deducted from the employee’s gross salary, and savings of between 29% and 52% can be made off the regular price, depending on ticket type and your tax band. See www.taxsaver.ie.

What are the benefits of Iarnród Éireann’s corporate accounts?

These can be set up for any business that has staff using the rail service, or any companies that want to move their employees to rail travel and have a more productive workforce on the move.

It offers further discounts off the online fares and gives businesses more control, choice and flexibility, from managing the booking to choosing ticket flexibility.

What other rail services can benefit business users?

First-class carriages are included on all of our DublinCork services. It’s like an office away from the office, enabling people to use their time productively while travelling. There is free WiFi and a complimentary newspaper on selected early morning services.

Iarnród Éireann also provides discounts for group bookings. Companies can charter a train to take staff to events, or they can book a single carriage. We can assist with the booking process.

What can business users expect from Iarnród Éireann in the coming years?

We have linked up with Cork Chamber to promote Iarnród Éireann’s travel options for business customers. I’m also looking forward to visiting businesses, sitting down with managers and explaining the advantage of rail travel over cars.

Iarnród Éireann is also planning for the expected population increase in Cork city and county. We have a large programme of works currently underway, improving our infrastructure and our tracks.

We are hoping that in the next ten years the Cork-Dublin journey time will be reduced to under two hours.

If your company would like to find out more about the benefits of rail travel and how Iarnród Éireann can help save you money, please contact Stephen by emailing Stephen.Hackett@irishrail.ie.