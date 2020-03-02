Business Support Focus For Local Enterprise Week

02 Mar 2020 | 10.19 am

Local Enterprise Week kicks off today nationwide, with hundreds of business-focused events scheduled to take place between March 2 and 6.

The annual initiative is organised by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) network and the events are aimed at helping businesses plan, start and grow.

Among the events planned for Dublin’s four LEO offices are:

Dublin City LEO

March 3: Trading Online Voucher information session, Richmond Barracks, D8, from 1pm to 4.30pm. Admission is free.

March 4: Startup grind with serial entrepreneur Pat Phelan, Station Building, D2, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ticket €13.

March 6: Funding seminar for established businesses (+18 months established) in partnership with Dublin BIC, Wood Quay venue, D8, from 8.30am until 11am. Ticket €20.

South Dublin LEO

March 4: Plato Lean business event with Pfizer’s William Fahey and Leading Edge’s Bill Cody, Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, from 8am until 11am. Ticket €10.

March 6: Masterclass on LinkedIn for business with Lesley Ronaldson and Mark Stewart of LinkedIn, Synergy Centre Tallaght, from 10am until 12 noon. The event is free to attend.

Fingal LEO

March 2: Masterclass in leadership skills for business, Marine Hotel Sutton, from 4pm until 7pm. Ticket €10.

March 5: Workshop on streamlining your business, Bracken Court Balbriggan, from 9.30am until 1pm. Ticket €10.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown LEO

March 3: Workshop on harnessing PR for business, presented by Ellen Gunning, Talbot Hotel, from 2.30pm until 5.30pm. Ticket €10.

March 5: Workshop on winning tenders, Haddington Hotel, from 8.45am until 11.45am. Ticket €10.

For a full breakdown of Local Enterprise Week events taking place around the country, see here.

The LEO network currently supports more than 38,000 jobs across 7,400 client companies. Some 3,149 net jobs were created by LEO clients in 2019.

The number of people trained through LEO initiatives in 2019 was up 6.4% to 37,300. There was also an 10.5% increase in mentoring assignments completed, with more than 10,700 clients benefitting from LEO mentoring. Over €20m was also invested in LEO clients and startups in 2019, up from €18m in 2018.

Commenting, Oisin Geoghegan, chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices, said that the LEO network is “making it happen for small businesses and entrepreneurs”.

“Whether it’s through training, mentoring, funding, or expert one-to-one business advice, the Local Enterprise Offices […] expertise and experience is the bedrock of our ability to help businesses. Local Enterprise Week helps us highlight the range of support on offer,” Geoghegan added.

Photo (l-r): John Paul Prior of Farmony, (LEO Fingal); Susan O’Neill and Therese O’Leary of Blinks & Brows, (LEO Cork); and Declan Sharkey of Fire Door Ireland (LEO Cavan). (Pix: Julien Behal Photography)