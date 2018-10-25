Business Sentiment Slips To Six Year Low

25 Oct 2018 | 10.27 am

Business sentiment weakened notably in the third quarter as the pace of output growth slowed and an increased focus on Brexit-related risks weighed on confidence.

The KBC Bank/ Chartered Accountants Ireland survey tracks the views of 206 accountants in senior management positions.

The sentiment index dropped to 99.4 for the three month period ending in mid-October from the previous quarterly reading of 114.2. This is the lowest since the winter 2012 figure of 92.9.

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes (pictured) commented: “It should be emphasised that this result does not mean that the level of business activity in Ireland has slipped to a six year low. Instead, the survey suggests that the pace of growth in activity and the mood of business have fallen back. So the survey is pointing towards a clear change in sentiment to the point where caution rather than confidence dominates business thinking at present.”

The autumn survey saw a marked easing in the range of Irish companies experiencing activity growth in the past three months. Notably more companies (42% of respondents) experienced increased business volumes in the past three months than had seen their activity shrink (16%) but the gap between positive and negative responses is now narrower than at any time since 2013.

“As such, the survey tentatively suggests some companies may now be adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach and tempering expansion plans or hiring until there is greater clarity about the outlook for the year ahead,” said Hughes.

The softer profile of business growth of late was broadly based although food firms were an exception in reporting an acceleration in growth. There was a notable softening of growth across firms in manufacturing and construction. The most pronounced weakening in the pace of growth in the past quarter was reported by companies focussed on consumers.

All sectors continue to report significantly positive employment balances, signalling that notably more companies in each area are adding to rather than reducing their payrolls. That said, with the exception of the food sector, responses pointed towards a broadly based if modest cooling in the hiring climate of late.

Hughes added: “The survey results suggest sentiment about broad economic prospects has weakened sharply in recent months. The change in thinking represents a major mood shift particularly in circumstances where the message from most economic indicators is pointing towards robust growth at present.

“Our sense is that this drop in business confidence owes much to the increasingly public political impasse that points to rapidly diminishing prospects for the previously widely expected ‘soft and smooth’ Brexit.

We also think that the relatively recent memory of the crisis and its continuing financial impact on many households and firms also means Irish companies remain acutely sensitive to downside risks.”