Business Post Relaunches Irish Tatler Magazine

05 Nov 2020 | 10.45 am

The Business Post is relaunching Irish Tatler magazine as a free supplement in the weekly newspaper from Sunday November 8.

Business Post Media Group said Irish Tatler will now be free with the newspaper on the second Sunday of every month.

Irish Tatler majors in coverage of women’s beauty and fashion and targets the 30+ audience.

The magazine is led by editor Sarah Macken, with Jessie Collins with Elaine Prendeville overseeing the publication.

Macken said the November issue of Irish Tatler will feature an interview with singer Róisín Murphy discussing her new album ‘Róisín Machine’; shopping pages across jewellery, watches, and luxe; a Christmas Gift Guide; Irish Tatler Women of the Year 2020; and an interview with Irish actor and director Conor MacNeill.

This launch is in tandem with the re-launch of Food and Wine magazine which is now also free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month.

CEO Colm O’Reilly commented: “We are delighted to be able to bring Irish Tatler magazine to our readers on the second Sunday of every month free with the Business Post. Our brilliant team has delivered fantastic content for our discerning aged 30+ female audience for our November issue and we are really excited about what is set to come.”