Business Post Relaunches Food & Wine Magazine

30 Sep 2020 | 12.33 pm

The Business Post is relaunching Food & Wine magazine as a free supplement in the weekly newspaper from Sunday October 4.

Appearing on the first Sunday of every month, the newspaper said Food & Wine will give readers and online subscribers an unrivalled package that includes recipes, features, travel, and news from the industry.

In 2019 Business Post Media Group (BPMG) acquired numerous magazine titles including Food & Wine, Irish Tatler and Auto Ireland. In addition, BPMG’s conferences and events business also acquired the Hospitality Expo and Fitout Expo brands and invested in Digital DNA (Belfast), Speakers Bureau (Boyle) and AI firm Tribe 101 (Dublin).

Colm O’Reilly, chief executive of the Business Post, commented: ‘Since acquiring the Business Post we have invested heavily in our technology platform, digital capabilities and events management division.

“Late last year I was delighted to be able to acquire Food & Wine, Irish Tatler and Auto Ireland magazine titles. Strategically these titles were acquired to complement the Business Post and add depth and breadth to our great business and politics content.

“After being delayed by Covid, October will finally see us launch a new print and digital format of Food & Wine, to be distributed free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month. November will see the launch of a new format of Irish Tatler which will be distributed free with the Business Post on the second Sunday of every month.

“We have great belief in our print product and so we are really excited to strengthen our weekly offering to our readers,” O’Reilly added.