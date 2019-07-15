Business Growth Expectations Track Lower

15 Jul 2019 | 10.13 am

Business growth expectations are at their lowest in almost nine years according to the latest AIB Ireland Business Activity Report.

The report, which takes the pulse of 650 manufacturing and service sector companies in Ireland, finds growing anxieties towards slowing global economic growth and the outcome of Brexit, whilst also highlighting concerns about skilled labour shortages and the potential disruption from global trade tensions.

The report finds that manufacturers’ expectations are the lowest in ten years. Services sentiment is unchanged from February but weaker than the historical series average recorded since April 2006.

Firms are more confident regarding employment activity than they were. However remuneration is widely expected to be a key driver of higher cost burdens in the year ahead. At +56%, the net balance of Irish firms anticipating higher average staff costs is well above the global average.

AIB’s Hilary Gormley commented: “Sentiment is still positive overall, it is the lowest it’s been for nine years. While there is optimism in Irish businesses in relation to employment and profitability growth expectations in comparison to the February survey, with confidence around increasing workloads and job creation, cost pressures will continue to be burdensome in the year ahead.

“Another positive is that sentiment around business activity in Ireland is higher than the remainder of the Eurozone. However the ongoing ambiguity regarding the final outcome of Brexit negotiations is driving uncertainty.”