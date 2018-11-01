Business Gloom Over Brexit Fall-Out

01 Nov 2018 | 11.30 am

Eighty per cent of Irish businesses expect a negative impact from Brexit in the next three years, a new HSBC survey shows.

Businesses surveyed predicted an increase in the cost of doing business as their number one concern (70%), closely followed by disruption to buyer/supplier relationships (60%). Almost 70% are intending to increase their focus on strategic suppliers as a result.

“Key measures businesses should be considering to respond to these concerns include investing in customs and trade expertise to support cross-border movements in the event of new trade barriers and mapping and establishing supply chains to identify exposure to potential new tariffs and customs checks,” said Alan Duffy (pictured), HSBC Ireland’s CEO.

The UK remains the priority growth market for Irish businesses (36%), along with Germany (14%) and France (11%). All in all, the survey points to a reasonable degree of positivity and confidence among Irish firms, buoyed by a strong domestic economy, according to Duffy.

“It is interesting to note the UK remains the priority growth market for Irish business, but their upcoming departure from the European Union may well force a reappraisal of their future importance as an export market,” he added.

Four out of five firms expect Brexit to have a negative impact over the next three years, according to the Navigator report.

Despite Brexit concerns, respondents were broadly upbeat about future trade prospects, with three quarters expressing a positive outlook for international trade.

Looking at growth drivers within their direct control, the top two priorities for companies over the past two years have been to expand into new markets (28%) and into new products or services (25%). Looking ahead two years, their top priority is to grow market share, closely followed by an emphasis on skills development and productivity enhancements.

HSBC’s Navigator report comprises a global survey gauging business sentiment and expectations on trade activity and business growth from 8,650 decision-makers in 34 markets. Research was conducted by Kantar TNS for HSBC between August and September 2018.