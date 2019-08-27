Business Confidence Strong Despite Brexit

27 Aug 2019 | 02.31 pm

The impending Brexit deadline has not significantly dented Irish business sentiment, with two in three entrepreneurs expecting turnover growth in their companies over the next 12 months.

The business sentiment insights come courtesy of KPMG, which commissioned Red C to survey a sample of 200 entrepreneurs in July.

The KPMG Entrepreneurs Barometer also found that the average expected turnover increase is 16%, with the increase being higher among smaller companies and those located in Dublin.

Around 40% of respondents also said they expect to hire more staff in the next 12 months, but 49% of those surveyed said they have difficulties recruiting the right people for their business.

While Brexit isn’t dampening optimism, two-thirds (67%) of Irish entrepreneurs are concerned that it will impact negatively on their business. Nearly one in five (17%) entrepreneurs, however, anticipate no Brexit impact on their business at all.

KPMG found that more than half of respondents expect to be negatively impacted by the potential introduction of border checks and currency fluctuations, particularly so among larger and exporting companies that took part in the survey.

In terms of Brexit preparation, the survey suggests that 60% of Irish businesses have done at least some, but only 17% have done what they consider to be a full Brexit analysis.

Further findings in the KPMG survey show that:

+ 66% of respondents plan to expand in the near future. This will mainly be funded by working capital/internal funds (52%) and bank finance (40%).

+ Smaller companies are more likely to use private equity and leasing/hire purchase to fund their expansion. Only one in three of the businesses surveyed believe it is easy to access funding at the moment.

+ 58% of entrepreneurs believe that the lack of availability of residential accommodation in Ireland is a disadvantage in their ability to recruit and retain staff, with 40% reporting that their staff are finding it difficult to find suitable residential accommodation.

+ The vast majority of companies (85%) support the move towards more action on climate change but 53% have concerns about the increases in business costs these actions will bring.

Tax Concerns

When asked for their views in relation to the current tax regime, 75% of Irish entrepreneurs surveyed believe the regime is more favourable to multinationals.

Additionally, 53% of respondents thought that the Irish tax system places a significant administrative burden on smaller businesses, and 38% believe it puts Irish entrepreneurs at a disadvantage compared with those in Europe or the UK.

Some 46% told surveyors that the R&D tax credit is not working effectively for their business, while 42% believe that the tax regime does not encourage entrepreneurship and growth.

Among Irish entrepreneurs, alignment of personal tax rates for self-employed, capital gains tax reform and share scheme incentives tailored for SMEs are the top three elements they would like to see addressed in Budget 2020.

Irish entrepreneurs are very positive towards Enterprise Ireland, with just over half saying they have used their services. Engagement with these state support services has been beneficial, with more than more in five having received grants/investments as a result of their engagement.

Speaking about the survey, Olivia Lynch, partner with KPMG Private Enterprise, said that it was a little surprising to see the high optimism levels despite the high chance of a hard Brexit.

“We feel this is indicative of the fact that Irish entrepreneurs are extremely resilient and innovative,” Lynch added. “It is clear, however, that they have some real concerns regarding some key tax policy issues which they would like to see addressed in Budget 2020.”