Business Chipper On Overseas Trade Prospects

21 Mar 2018 | 11.59 am

Research carried out by HSBC indicates that Irish businesses are optimistic about the outlook for foreign trade over the next year, and though they are worried about the negative impact of Brexit they also believe that the outlook for trade with the UK is good.

The HSBC global survey, Navigator: Now, Next and How for Business, says that 71% of Irish businesses surveyed are expecting an increase in their trade volumes over the next 12 months, largely being driven by a favourable economic environment and increasing demand for individual products, but 75% say they are worried about the negative impact Brexit may have on their business.

The UK bought 14% of Irish exports and supplied around one quarter of imports in 2017, but the share is much higher in some sectors which are particularly exposed to tariffs and non-tariff barriers. For example, the UK takes almost 40% of Irish animal and animal product exports, so the risk of a ‘hard’ Brexit to Ireland is more acute in certain sectors of the economy.

Despite these Brexit concerns, the research still identifies the UK as the top growth market for Irish firms followed by the US and Germany.

HSBC Ireland chief executive Alan Duffy (pictured) said: “Irish businesses are set to continue diversifying their global trading links with emerging economies, with the markets once again identified as being of most importance in driving export growth, with sales to China, India and the UAE all set to rise.

“Ireland’s combination of low business taxation, a skilled workforce and its use as a base by a range of multinational companies all contribute to a forecast showing the nature of Irish goods exports being broadly stable over the next decade. Ireland’s competitive advantage in the goods and services sectors it exports also ensures that no serious shift in the composition of Irish goods and services exports is expected.“

Protectionism

The survey identified concerns for companies trading abroad, with protectionism identified as a key issue. Over half (52%) said governments are becoming more protective of their domestic businesses. Almost two-thirds of firms perceived a resulting increase in costs and almost two in five predict reduced opportunities.

Changes to the political and regulatory environments in two of Ireland’s key trading destinations, the UK and US, will be of huge importance to the trade outlook for Irish companies.

While technology has been identified as a key driver of growth in the services sector, it is also a cause of concern for some companies. Almost all (96%) businesses surveyed see cyber security as an increasing concern and data regulation was identified as a possible barrier to trade by 70% of respondents. However, in terms of utilising technology to the advantage of growing exports, 84% of businesses agree that easier access to data will create a level playing field for trade.

Emerging Economies

The top destinations for export sales growth for Irish companies will be dominated by emerging economies, the report says. Sales to China, India and the UAE are forecast to rise by 6 to 8% per year from 2021-2030, with the top ten export destinations also including economies such as Singapore and Canada.

China is forecast to rise a place in terms of its importance as a buyer of Irish goods, replacing France in fourth place. Traditional trading partners – the US, the UK and Germany – will hold onto their positions as the most important markets for goods exports.

As far as sectoral performance goes, the report says there will be no serious shift in the top export sectors for Irish companies in the coming months. Chemicals, pharmaceuticals and industrial machinery should continue to dominate on the goods side, while B2B, ICT and financial services are forecast to remain the most important forms of services exports to 2030.