Business Blow As Parades Cancelled

09 Mar 2020 | 04.29 pm

Fears over the spread of coronavirus have resulted in the cancellation of the St Patrick’s Day parades in Dublin, Cork and Waterford, as well as expected parade cancellations nationwide to be announced today.

The decision will be a tough blow to businesses in the capital, given that average revenue generated from the four-day St Patrick’s Festival is more than €60m.

Last year, some two million people attended 150 St Patrick’s Day parades and festivals around the country, including hundreds of thousands in Dublin alone.

A statement issued by Dublin Chamber called the cancellation decision “disappointing but understandable”.

“The St Patrick’s Day celebrations are a cornerstone of the Irish tourism calendar. The decision to cancel the 2020 staging comes as a huge disappointment to businesses in the Dublin region — as it will do to the many hundreds of thousands of people due to enjoy parades over the coming period,” Dublin Chamber’s statement reads.

“However, the seriousness of the current situation regarding the coronavirus and the advice of health experts has to be respected. Dublin Chamber is calling on all businesses to continue to share HSE updates and advice with their employees and to put contingency plans in place where possible.”