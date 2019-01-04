Business Angels Plan Valentine’s Day Meetup

04 Jan 2019 | 02.37 pm

The Halo Business Angel Network is holding its annual conference on February 14 at the Powerscourt Hotel near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

HBAN says the conference will focus on diversity and how a varied investment portfolio yields better returns for angel investors. Several Irish and international entrepreneurs and angel investors will be speaking at the event, including Marianne Hudson, executive director of Angel Capital Association.

HBAN is the all-Ireland organisation responsible for the promotion of business angel investment, and is an initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest Northern Ireland. It acts as an umbrella for more than 15 angel investor groups.

The conference is open to non-HBAN members who want to see how the network operates, connect with HBAN angels and listen to pitches from high-potential startups.

HBAN says it is aiming to recruit 75 new business angels this year, with a combined total of at least €15m available to invest in startups based on the island of Ireland.

National director John Phelan said: “Our aim is twofold, of course, in that we also want to deliver a quality flow of pre-qualified, high potential investments to our business angels.”

Former BT Young Scientist of the Year Shane Curran will participate in a panel discussion on how investors can engage younger entrepreneurs and how startups can engage younger investors. Curran is the 18-year-old tech entrepreneur who founded QCrypt, a software platform to help companies manage how they process people’s data securely.

Since HBAN was established in 2007, its angels have invested over €90m in startups. These investments have leveraged a further €150m from other public and private funds.

Circa 20 fundraising companies will exhibit, with a number pitching on the morning of the conference, giving investors plenty of opportunity to connect with potential investee companies. Attendance costs €50. More information and registration are here.

Photo: John Phelan (left) with HBAN colleagues Julian Seymour and Niamh Sterling.