Bus Éireann Announces Service Enhancements

14 Dec 2020 | 10.06 am

Bus Éireann has announced details of what it’s calling the most significant single enhancement of company services in more than 15 years.

Funded by the National Transport Authority through the government’s July Stimulus, there are new services and increased frequency on existing services.

The company says the measures will add three million kilometres of journeys per year nationwide, and will require hiring 120 additional drivers. Women recruits have accounted for 15% of new drivers hired in recent months, including Rhonda Byrne (pictured).

An enhanced full town service will be introduced in Navan from 20 December, increasing service from one bus a day Monday to Friday only, to two routes which will run every half an hour, from early morning until 23.30, seven days a week, served by five buses.

In Cork, a new cross city service will be introduced linking Glanmire with CUH via the city centre, and the frequency of city services will also be increased to three services an hour between Glanmire and the city centre. Additional evening and weekend services will also be introduced on Routes 202 and 208.

Other areas to benefit from enhanced bus services include Portroe, Co Tipperary, which will have a daily bus service to Limerick and Nenagh for the first time as part of an increased Route 323 linking Nenagh and Limerick.

Weekend services will be introduced on Scariff-Limerick routes for the first time, and in west Clare there will be increased bus frequency between Ennis and west Clare. Kilkee, Doonbeg and Lahinch will be linked directly for the first time.

Increased Frequency

The frequency of Drogheda town services will increase with the addition of two new routings, operating a combined fifteen minute frequency, seven days a week from 20 December.

In Limerick city, the frequency of route 303 will double to every 15 minutes, and more services will be offered in the evenings and weekend than has been available to date. The route will also be extended to include Georgian Village, to address additional housing and growing demand in the area.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan stated: “This is the largest single investment by government in Bus Éireann services in more than 15 years. These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before.”

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, said; “Our passenger numbers in town and city services across the country have demonstrated that investment in services is quickly followed by growth – the demand is there. In Waterford, for example, passenger numbers increased by 50%, in Drogheda by 50% and on route 220 in Cork – Ireland’s first 24 hour city route – by 70% within a year of improvements.”

Details on service improvements are available here.

Pic: Marc O’Sullivan