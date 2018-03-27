Bunk Campers Finds Australian Buyer

27 Mar 2018 | 01.03 pm

Bunk Campers, part of Belfast-based Camperco Group, has been bought by Australian-listed motorhome company Apollo Tourism and Leisure for £4.5 million, along with three other component businesses.

The family business was inspired by a career break tour of Australia and New Zealand in a camper van by founders Keith Charlton and Louise Corken (pictured), who subsequently identified the opportunity and developed the Bunk Campers brand, launched in the UK market in 2007.

Bunk Campers has become the largest independent motorhome rental operator in the UK and Ireland and has expanded its core business to seven locations. With a fleet of over 200 motorhomes, the company employs 40 staff.

The founders will stay on to lead the business, which has plans to expand into mainland Europe next year.

Apollo manufactures motorhomes, camper vans and caravans as well as operating rental fleets of RVs and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. It’s the largest provider of rental RV’s in Australia and owns the rental brands of Star RV, Apollo, CheapaCampa and Hippie Camper, and the second largest in New Zealand.

Apollo chief executive Luke Trochet said: “We are delighted to acquire Camperco, a strong and successful motorhome rental business based in the UK and Ireland. This acquisition will further strengthen our position as a global operator of motorhomes and allow further expansion into Europe.”

Camperco managing director Keith Charleton added: “From our very first conversation with Apollo we realised our businesses had real synergies. We are like-minded companies committed to empowering our customers with the freedom to explore. We have a clear mission to become the first choice for camper van and motorhome rentals and sales in Europe. We built our company up from five vans in 2007 and today we are a significant step closer to realising our ambition with Apollo’s backing.”