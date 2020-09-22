Bundledocs Raises €600,000 To Double Headcount

22 Sep 2020 | 09.53 am

Cork software company Bundledocs has raised €600,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

Bundledocs is a cloud-based document bundling service aimed primarily at the legal sector. It was developed by Legal IT, which has been providing a range of IT and practice management services to the legal profession for more than 20 years.

Legal I.T./Bundledocs is owned by Brian Kenneally, Frank Lanigan, Margaret Rogers and John O’Neill. The founders said that the funding raised will be used for product development and marketing to expand the business globally.

Headquartered in Cork and with a newly opened office in Sydney, Legal IT says it plans to double the team in the next three months.

According to its 2019 accounts filing, Legal IT Ltd employed 15 staff last year. The company booked a profit of €30,000 and had year-end net trade debtors of €310,000.

CEO Brian Kenneally said that the fundraiser marks a step change for the company. “We started out with a small team and I am very proud of the tremendous amount we have achieved to date,” he said.

“The last two years has seen Bundledocs scale rapidly. Our client base has grown to include many of the world’s top 200 law firms, as well as in-house government departments in the UK, Australia, Ireland and the US.”

Kenneally added that the business has c.700 clients across 34 countries. “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many sectors including the legal sector have had to adapt very quickly to a new way of working.

“Bundledocs is perfectly positioned to support traditionally paper-heavy sectors such as the legal profession as they increasingly rely on digital methods of communication. We are revolutionising the space by creating a cloud-first, completely paperless workflow that not only reduces paper waste but decreases costs and creates significant efficiencies for our clients.”

Photo: Brian Kenneally (centre), with CTO James Hogan and head of marketing Lisa Walsh (Pic: Darragh Kane)