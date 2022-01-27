27 Jan 2022 | 04.14 pm

Horse Racing Ireland has announced Bulmers as the official entertainment partner of its racecourses as part of a three-year agreement.

HRI and the C&C-owned drinks brand said they will work closely to grow interest in horse racing and enhance the racegoing experience with music and comedy across a number of racing festivals.

The two organisations have partnered for Bulmers Live concerts at Leopardstown evening meetings since 2009.

That arrangement will be extended to the other HRI racecourses – Fairyhouse, Navan and Tipperary.

Bulmers and its portfolio of beer, cider and wine brands, including Budweiser, Five Lamps, Corona and San Miguel, will have exclusive pouring rights in addition to a visible presence and brand activities at the HRI racecourses.

The companies have also announced that Mundy will entertain crowds at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on 5-6 February.

Bulmers marketing director Karl Donnelly commented: “The timing of the announcement is particularly exciting, as we know the past two years has not only severely affected the hospitality sector but also the racing, arts and entertainment industries. Being able to showcase the best of racing and entertainment togethe,r and give fans the opportunity to experience the live action again, is brilliant for both our businesses.”

HRI CEO Paul Dermody stated: “Bulmers is a brand synonymous with entertainment and enjoyment. While we have enjoyed an incredibly strong relationship over the years, today’s announcement is a major milestone for Horse Racing Ireland as we reimagine how we partner with brands.

“With the support of Bulmers we look forward to superb entertainment that will deepen existing race fans’ experiences and broaden the appeal of horse racing to a new audience.”

Photo: Paul Dermody (centre) with C&C commercial director David Whelan (left) and and Karl Donnelly, Bulmers marketing director. (Pic: INPHO)