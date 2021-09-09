‘Build The Future’ Is Theme For Women’s Enterprise Day

09 Sep 2021 | 09.10 am

National Women’s Enterprise Day this year will take place on October 7 with the theme of ‘Build the Future’.

Organised by the Local Enterprise Office network, the free event will feature female entrepreneurs including the likes of Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Rachel Doyle (pictured) of The Arboretum and Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean, who was recently supported on Dragon’s Den UK. It will be hosted by founder and broadcaster Aine Kerr.

The programme will cover how to build the future of a business, with topics such as how to get started, internationalisation, finding new markets, trading effectively online, sustainability and innovation. These will be coupled with breakout rooms for networking and a clutch of one-to-one advice clinics for business issues.

In 2020, over 47,000 women engaged in training and upskilling with their Local Enterprise Office, a huge jump on 2019’s figure of 23,500. In 2020, 50% more females engaged in training and upskilling with their Local Enterprise Office than did their male counterparts (30,000).

Co-chair Jacqui McNabb said: “The last 18 months have created huge problems for businesses but also great opportunities and businesses have to grasp those. NWED is going to look at all those areas where you can build your business for the future, what areas you need to look at and what supports are there to help you do that.

“Everyone who registers and attends on the day will not only spend it with a fantastic community of female entrepreneurs and experts from around the country, but they will learn how to build their business or business idea for the future.”

Other participants include Gerry Duffy with an energising session, Jenny Melia and Sheelagh Daly from Enterprise Ireland on internationalisation and new markets, Entrepreneurs Academy’s Noel Davidson on creating connections, and designer Aoife McNamara on starting a business.

Details and registration are here.