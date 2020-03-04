Budweiser Moving From Diageo To C&C

04 Mar 2020 | 12.43 pm

C&C Group and Budweiser Brewing Group signed a deal that will see C&C take over the distribution of Budweiser’s portfolio from Diageo.

Effective from July 2020, C&C will have responsibility for the sale and distribution of Budweiser Brewing Group’s complete beer brand portfolio across Ireland. C&C replaces Diageo as Budweiser’s distributor, Diageo having worked with Budweiser since 1986.

Budweiser’s brands include its titular and light variation beers, as well as Stella Artois, Beck’s, Corona, Leffe and Hoegaarden.

C&C has been working with Budweiser Brewing Group since 2009 and has been responsible for brewing and distributing a selection of the brewer’s brands in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The expanded partnership will see the kegging of Budweiser in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The deal will also see an enhanced focus on Budweiser throughout Ireland. The lager is Budweiser group’s largest brand in Europe and present in 85 countries globally. It completed recent launches in France and the Netherlands, while in the UK, Budweiser is the official beer of the Premier League.

Tom McCusker, MD of C&C Group Ireland, said that the agreement marked an exciting new phase in C&C’s partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group. “We look forward to optimising the portfolio and distribution strengths of our two businesses for the benefit of our mutual customers across Ireland,” he added.

Speaking about the decision, Diageo Ireland country director Oliver Loomes said that Budweiser Brewing Group and their team had been fantastic partners over the years. “We will of course continue to brew, market and distribute Budweiser until the end of June and we wish the team at Budweiser Brewing Group the very best in the future.”

Evolving business priorities were cited as the reason behind the termination of the C&C and Diageo partnership, which came about by mutual decision.