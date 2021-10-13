Budget 2022: Indirect & Environmental Taxes

13 Oct 2021 | 10.44 am

Hospitality relief is extended while fossil fuels and cigarettes take a hit, write KPMG partners Glenn Reynolds and David Duffy (pictured)

VAT

VAT rate for tourism and hospitality sectors

The minister confirmed that the temporary reduced VAT rate of 9% applicable to certain goods and services, mainly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, will continue to apply until 31 August 2022. The temporary reduced rate is therefore due to revert to 13.5% on 1 September 2022.

The temporary 9% rate came into effect on 1 November 2020 in response to the challenges faced by the tourism and hospitality sectors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The VAT rate decrease was originally due to expire on 31 December 2021.

The goods and services covered by the temporary 9% rate include supplies of certain food and beverages in the restaurant, take-away and catering sectors; admissions to certain attractions including cinemas, museums and exhibitions; hotel, guesthouse and other holiday or short-term accommodation; and hairdressing services.

The 9% rate also applies to the sale of printed newspapers, digital supplies of certain e-books and e-publications, and the provision of sporting facilities by profit making bodies. However, the 9% rate for these supplies is due to continue indefinitely beyond 31 August 2022.

Flat Rate Addition for Farmers

The flat rate addition payable to farmers who are not registered for VAT will decrease from 5.6% to 5.5% with effect from 1 January 2022. The flat rate addition compensates unregistered farmers for the VAT which they cannot reclaim on their purchases.

Other VAT rates

There were no other changes to the rates of VAT.

Climate and Environmental Tax Measures

Carbon Tax

The minister confirmed the previously agreed increase of €7.50 in the rate of carbon tax from €33.50 to €41 per tonne of CO2 emitted. This increase will apply to auto fuels with effect from midnight 12 October 2021, and to other fuels with effect from 1 May 2022.

The €7.50 increase is the next in a series of annual increases in the rate of carbon tax provided for in Finance Act 2020, which will continue up to and including 2030, in order to achieve a target rate of €100 per tonne of CO2 emitted by 2030.

Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT)

The minister announced that there will be revisions to the 20-band VRT table to increase the applicable rates with effect from 1 January 2022. For vehicles falling with bands 9-12 there will be a 1% increase of the current rate, for bands 13-15 a 2% increase, and for bands 16-20 the increase will be 4%.

There will also be an extension of the €5,000 VRT relief for Battery Electric Vehicles in VRT categories A and B that are registered until the end of 2023.

Other Excise Duty Measures

Tobacco Products Tax

The excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes will increase by 50 cent (including VAT), with a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products. This measure will take effect from midnight on 12 October 2021 and will bring the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes in the most popular price category to €15.

Alcohol Products Tax

There were no increases in excise duty on alcohol announced in the Budget. The minister confirmed that the revised EU Alcohol Directive now permits the granting of up to 50 per cent excise relief to independent small producers of cider and other fermented drinks products.

The relief is due to be introduced in next year’s Finance Bill following consultation with the industry. A similar relief is already in place for small independent producers of beer.

Customs Duty

There were no changes in respect of customs duty announced in the Budget.