Budget 2022: Business Tax

13 Oct 2021 | 11.19 am

Changes to corporation tax relief and the EII scheme should benefit startups, write KPMG partners Paul O’Brien and Alan Bromell (pictured)

Corporation tax relief for certain start-up companies

Certain start-up companies carrying on a new business may qualify for relief from corporation tax on business profits in their first three years of trading. The relief is granted by reducing the corporation tax payable on the profits of the new trade and gains on the disposal of any assets used for the purposes of the new trade.

Currently the amount of relief available in any year is directly linked to the amount of Employers’ PRSI paid in the same year and is capped at €40,000 per annum. Where the amount of the corporation tax liability is less than €40,000 in any year, any unused relief from the three year period may be aggregated and carried forward against future trading profits of the company.

The relief was due to end on 31 December 2021, but the Minister for Finance has announced an extension of the relief to 31 December 2026.

In addition, recognising the difficulties qualifying companies have had in utilising the relief in the past two years (due to the impact of Covid-19 related support on Employers’ PRSI payments) the relief is to be amended to extend the period of availability from the first three years to the first five years of trading.

It is still to be clarified whether this extension will apply to existing claimants who will not have fully utilised the relief available due to insufficiency of Employers’ PRSI.

Employment Investment Incentive (EII)

The EII is a tax relief which is designed to encourage equity investment by individuals in SMEs. The minister acknowledged that while positive changes have been made to the EII rules in recent years, the relief has not yet reached its potential to become a real driver of investment in early stage companies and high potential start-ups.

A number of further enhancements were announced in the Budget speech to continue the reform of the EII, the aim of which will be to make the scheme more attractive to investors.

Under existing rules, qualifying EII investments by individual investors can be made directly in an SME company or through a “designated investment fund” (as designated by the Revenue Commissioners).

Once approved and designated, the fund can be used as a collective investment vehicle which can invest in qualifying EII companies. A fund will only be designated where certain conditions apply and to date Revenue approval has been limited to funds formed under the Designated Investments Funds Act 1985.

Following consultation with relevant stakeholders, the minister announced that the EII scheme will be amended to enable a broader range of investment funds to qualify as a “designated investment fund”. We await further details in the upcoming Finance Bill of the proposed change, but the change is welcome and should assist in attracting more investors into the scheme.

The minister also announced some further amendments to the EII, which include:

The extension of the scheme for a further three-year period to eligible shares issued on or before 31 December 2024.

The removal of the rule requiring 30% of the funds raised by an EII company to be spent before relief can be claimed.

A relaxation of the rules around the “capital redemption window” for investors to allow greater capacity for investors to redeem their capital without penalty. Under existing rules, an EII company can redeem shares, from any member other than an investor who is within their compliance period (called the “capital redemption window”) without triggering a clawback of EII relief in certain limited circumstances.

Innovation equity fund

The minister announced that, through a memorandum of understanding being developed between Enterprise Ireland, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and the European Investment Fund, up to €90 million is to be made available for potential investments in predominantly seed stage Irish SMEs (with funding of €30 million being contributed by each of the three parties).

The initiative is expected to be launched in early 2022 with the objective of increasing the availability of early stage funding for Irish SMEs.

Pic: Patrick Bolger