Budget 2022: Anti-Reverse Hybrid Rules

13 Oct 2021 | 10.43 am

EU tax avoidance directives will gain force in the Finance Bill, write KPMG partners Joe O’Mara and Kevin Cohen (pictured)

The minister confirmed that the anti-reverse hybrid rules which are required under the EU’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directives (often referred to as ATAD1 and ATAD2) will be contained in the Finance Bill.

Broadly, the anti-hybrid rules are aimed at preventing taxpayers from engaging in tax system arbitrage. The provisions seek to neutralise tax advantages, or mismatch outcomes, that arise due to arrangements that exploit differences in the tax treatment of an instrument or entity arising from the way in which that instrument or entity is characterised under the tax laws of two or more territories.

Anti-hybrid rules were introduced in Finance Act 2019, as required by ATAD2, with anti-reverse hybrid rules to be implemented by 1 January 2022.

A reverse hybrid mismatch arises where an entity, referred to as a reverse hybrid entity, is treated as tax transparent in the territory in which it is established but is treated as a separate taxable person (or opaque) by an investor such that part of its income goes untaxed. ATAD2 sets out the rule to address reverse hybrid mismatches.

In broad terms, it provides that where investors regard the hybrid entity as a separate taxable person then the hybrid entity will be regarded as a resident of the EU Member State in which it is established and will be taxed on its income to the extent that the income is not otherwise taxed under the laws of the EU Member State or any other territory.

ATAD2 specifies that Collective Investment Vehicles that are widely held, hold a diversified portfolio of securities and are subject to investor protection regulation in their country of establishment are not within scope of the anti-reverse hybrid measure.

In July and August 2021 the Department of Finance undertook a consultation process which sought views in relation to possible approaches to some the technical aspects of the anti-reverse hybrid rules. KPMG made a comprehensive submission in response to the consultation. Full details of the measure will be contained in the Finance Bill.