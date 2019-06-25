Budget 2020 Has €700m Max Headroom

25 Jun 2019 | 05.09 pm

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has signalled that planning for Budget 2020 is progressing on the basis that there will be €700m available for spending increases and/or tax cuts.

That estimate is before the government decides whether to raise extra revenue through taxation measures.

Unveiling the government’s Summer Economic Statement (SES), Donohoe (pictured) said he has outlined two budgetary scenarios in the SES. The first involves an orderly Brexit occurring, while the second involves a disorderly scenario.

“By approaching the SES in this way we will ensure that we are prepared for all eventualities so that the public finances and our people are protected in the years to come,” he said.

The Budget 2020 framework involves a budgetary package of €2.8 billion for 2020. This would accommodate a surplus of 0.4% cent of GDP next year and a budgetary package of €700m once pre-committed current and capital expenditure is accounted for.

• Download Summer Economic Statement

With current and capital expenditure commitments amounting to €1.9 billion (including a €0.7 billion in capital investment) and an expenditure reserve of up to €0.2 billion being established to accommodate funding requirements for the National Broadband Plan and Children’s Hospital, this leaves €0.7 billion to be specifically allocated as part of the Budget.

Under the disorderly Brexit scenario, Donohoe would target a headline deficit in the region of 0.5% to 1.5% of GDP for next year, depending on the magnitude of the economic shock.

“A decision will be taken in September when additional information is available as to which is to become the central scenario underpinning the economic and fiscal forecasts for Budget 2020,” the minister added.

The Budget for 2020 will be announced on October 8. The UK’s current departure date for exiting the European Union is October 31.

Not Credible

Fianna Fáil spokesman Barry Cowen commented that the government intends to fund the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan out of future Budgets.

“These are Budgets which we are told are extremely uncertain due to Brexit. We simply do not know if we will have the capacity to pay these bills,” Cowen added. “In 2020 an expenditure reserve of €200 million has been set aside to pay for broadband and the children’s hospital. From 2021 onwards it will simply come out of the resources available for each Budget. This is not a credible plan.

“Between 2020 and 2024 we will need an extra €1.07 billion for broadband and we could need up to €600 million for the National Children’s Hospital. To hope that this money simply comes out of future budget allocations is fanciful. If a no-deal Brexit comes to pass, these two projects will considerably restrict our ability to effectively respond to it.”