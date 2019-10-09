Budget 2020: Overview And Insight From KPMG

09 Oct 2019 | 02.20 pm

Tom Woods, KPMG‘s Head of Tax and Legal, looks at what Budget 2020 has altered on the tax front for individuals and businesses.

Budget 2020 was introduced by the Minister for Finance against the backdrop of great economic uncertainty. While Ireland has enjoyed enormous economic success in recent years, with our fiscal accounts expected to move into surplus this year, the economy is poised at a point between the twin risks of overheating and Brexit (and a global economy slowing down).

This uncertainty is further compounded by discussions at an OECD and EU level on BEPS 2.0, which is exploring how and if countries should allocate taxing rights on cross-border revenues, and whether corporate profits should be subject to a minimum rate of tax.

The Budget has therefore been shaped on the basis of a no-deal Brexit, which sees a prudent approach to the use of the fiscal space. The minister announced that given the economic uncertainty there would be no personal tax cuts, and outlined a mixture of tax increases and modest tax reductions.

Tax Reliefs

The tax relief measures include:

Amendment to the R&D tax credit regime to make it more accessible and valuable to smaller companies

regime to make it more accessible and valuable to smaller companies Amendment to the Employment and Investment Incentive (EII) to increase the qualifying investment to €250,000, or possibly €500,000, and allow the relief all in the year of investment

(EII) to increase the qualifying investment to €250,000, or possibly €500,000, and allow the relief all in the year of investment Amendment to the Key Employee Engagement Programme (KEEP) to make it available to employees with fact patterns more commonly found in practice

(KEEP) to make it available to employees with fact patterns more commonly found in practice An increase in the home carer tax credit by €100

An increase in the earned income tax credit by €150

Tax Increases

The tax raising measures include:

An increase in carbon tax of €6/tonne

of €6/tonne An increase in the stamp duty rate on assets other than residential property to 7.5%

rate on assets other than residential property to 7.5% Certain IREF & REIT related measures to ensure a greater tax take

Changes to the dividend withholding tax regime

The commitment to the 12.5% corporation tax rate was welcomed. It was also encouraging to see the minister take further steps to support a more environmentally friendly and sustainable economy.

There will be some disappointment that this Budget does not include measures to improve the competitiveness of Ireland’s tax regime for international mobile talent or domestic entrepreneurs. The foreign multinational sector accounts for 77% of corporation tax receipts and 43% of income tax, USC and PRSI receipts. Ensuring that Ireland can attract very senior executives to support the growth of these organisations is therefore key to supporting and growing this tax base.

While it is positive that the minister will look at Entrepreneur’s Relief, it is disappointing that this Budget saw no changes to it. Such changes would complement our competitive corporation tax offering and encourage Irish businesses with Irish based owners.

• Click here to view detailed Budget 2020 sectoral analysis from KPMG experts