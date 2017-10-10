Budget 2018: The Main Tax Measures

10 Oct 2017 | 03.13 pm

BUDGET 2018 SUMMARY

USC



• 2.5% rate reduced to 2%

• €600 increase to €18,772 band ceiling

• 5% rate reduced to 4.75%

The total tax foregone cost of USC measures is estimated at €177m in 2018.

USC Rates & Bands from 1 January 2018

Incomes of €13,000 are exempt. Otherwise:

• €0 – €12,012 @ 0.5%

• €12,012 – €19,372 @ 2%

• €19,372 – €70,044 @ 4.75%

• €70,044+ @ 8%

• Self-employed income over €100,000: 3% surcharge remains in place.

Marginal tax rate on incomes up to €70,044 reduced from 49% to 48.75%. The USC relief for medical card holders is being extended for a further two years (revenue neutral as already in tax base). Medical card holders and individuals aged 70 years and older whose aggregate income does not exceed €60,000 will now pay a maximum USC rate of 2%.

Income Tax

• An increase of €750 in the income tax standard rate band for all earners, from €33,800 to €34,550 for single individuals and from €42,800 to €43,550 for married one earner couples.

• An increase in the Home Carer Tax Credit from €1,100 to €1,200.

• An increase in the Earned Income Credit from €950 to €1,150.

The tax cost of these Income Tax measures is estimated at €156m in 2018 amd €191m in 2019.

Excise Duties

Tobacco Products Tax

The excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes is being increased by 50 cents (including VAT) with a pro-rata increase on the other tobacco products, and an additional 25c on roll your own tobacco. This will take effect from midnight on 10 October 2017. The expected tax yield is €64m in 2018.

Sugar Tax

A tax on sugar sweetened beverages is to be introduced on 1 April 2018. The tax will apply to sugar sweetened drinks with a sugar content between 5 grams and 8 grams per 100ml at a rate of 20c per litre. A second rate will apply for drinks with a sugar content of 8 grams or above at 30c per litre. The expected tax yield is €30m in 2018 and €40m from 2019 onwards.

Benefit in Kind on Electric Vehicles

A 0% benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate is being introduced for electric vehicles for a period of one year. The minister said his will for allow for a comprehensive review of benefit in kind on vehicles which will inform decisions for the next Budget. Electricity used in the workplace for charging vehicles will also be exempt from benefit in kind.

Other Income Tax

Mortgage Interest Relief

Tapered extension of mortgage interest relief for remaining recipients – owner occupiers who took out qualifying mortgages between 2004 and 2012. 75% of the existing 2017 relief will be continued into 2018, 50% into 2019 and 25% into 2020. The relief will cease entirely from 2021. This move generates €51m in extra tax in 2018 and €175m in the following year.

Key Employee Engagement Programme (KEEP)

This new share-based remuneration incentive is being introduced to facilitate the use of share-based remuneration by unquoted SME companies to attract key employees. Gains arising to employees on the exercise of KEEP share options will be liable to Capital Gains Tax on disposal of the shares, in place of the current liability to income tax, USC and PRSI on exercise. This incentive will be available for qualifying share options granted between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2023. The annual tax cost is estimated at €10m.

Pre-letting Expenses – Rented Residential Property

To encourage owners of vacant residential property to bring that property into the rental market, a new deduction is being introduced for pre-letting expenses of a revenue nature incurred on a property that has been vacant for a period of 12 months or more. A cap on allowable expenses of €5,000 per property will apply, and the relief will be subject to clawback if the property is withdrawn from the rental market within 4 years. The relief will be available for qualifying expenses incurred up to the end of 2021. The estimated tax cost is €1.5m in 2018 and €3m p.a. afterwards.

Increase in employer contribution to National Training Fund levy

From 1st January 2018 there will be a 0.1% increase (from 0.7% to 0.8%) in the National Training Fund Levy payable by employers with respect of reckonable earnings of employees in Class A and Class H employments. This measure will extract €58m more from employers in 2018 and an estimated €63m in 2019

Stamp Duty

Change of rate of Stamp Duty on Non-Residential Property from 2% to 6%. The government believes this measure will swell Exchaquer coffers by €376m in 2018, though estate agents are sceptical about those projections.

Corporation Tax

Capital Allowances for Intangible Assets

This measure will provide that the deduction for capital allowances for intangible assets, and any related interest expense, will be limited to 80% of the relevant income arising from the intangible asset in an accounting period. Finance minister Paschal Donohoe expects this change to raise an extra €150m in tax revenue through 2018. Full details of this measure will be contained in the Finance Bill.

Accelerated Capital Allowances for Energy Efficient Equipment

This is a measure to incentivise companies to invest in energy efficient equipment. It was due to expire at the end of 2017 and following a review by the Department of Finance is being extended to the end of 2020. It has a nil tax cost.

Tax Compliance

Employer PAYE Compliance Project

The government is seeking to extract and extra €100m from business in taxes through 2018 with a focus on compliance. In preparation for PAYE Modernisation, the Revenue Commissioners believe a project is required to ensure compliance with employer obligations and that a range of compliance interventions will be required. Resources will include enhancing ICT capacity for data matching and analytics, and capability building. Expected yield: €50m.

eCommerce/Online Business Compliance Project

Building on knowledge gained in National Compliance Imperative in 2017, a compliance project tackling risks identified by e-commerce and online businesses. Expected yield: €30m

Tax avoidance and base erosion capacity

The Revenue’s objective is to build high level technical capacity to tackle complex tax avoidance and transfer pricing cases. Also to support Competent Authority role, including MAPs. Expected yield: €20m