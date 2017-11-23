BT Staff Raise €220,000 For Cancer Charities

23 Nov 2017 | 08.09 am

Employees at BT Ireland have raised more than €220,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Marie Curie in their annual charity shop takeover, with the 110 volunteers in the Republic raising €148,150 of the total and the rest taken in in Northern Ireland.

Staff raised the money through in-store sales, auctions, on-street performances, quizzes, dressing up, baking cakes and more, including collecting 4,200 bags of clothes for the shops, auctioning a a signed Dublin jersey from the 2017 All Ireland winning team for more than €500, and signing up musician Ryan Sheridan to busk outside the Irish Cancer Society shop in Drogheda.

Paul Hughes of the Irish Cancer Society said: “This year’s BT Shop for Change event was a fantastic success, with an increase in sales on the day and numbers of bags of stock donated for our stores to sell over the coming weeks. “All money raised will help deliver free care, support and information services for cancer patients and their families across the country. Through their Trojan effort, BT employees are ensuring no one has to face cancer alone. Thank you to all involved and to our customers for supporting the day also.”

BT sales director Mark Hopkins added: “The incredible support we received from the public on the day, and from our own customers’ donations, made this a record year for BT Shop for Change.”

Meanwhile, five Irish charities will each receive €10,000 as winners of the GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards 2017.

The awards, now in their third year, are designed to recognise and reward community-based charities who contribute to the improvement of people’s health and well-being in Ireland, as well as acknowledge the positive outcomes these charities have on patients and their local community.

The five winning charities are:

• 22Q11 Ireland Support Group

• Blue Teapot Theatre Company

• Down Syndrome Centre

• Irish Men’s Shed Association

• Sexual Health Centre