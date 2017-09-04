Bryan Dobson Moving From TV To Morning Ireland

04 Sep 2017 | 03.32 pm

After 21 years presenting RTÉ One’s Six One News programme, Bryan Dobson is being moved by RTE off prime time television and onto Morning Ireland, RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship current affairs programme. The change tales effect on October 30.

Dobson (pictured) will team up with Rachael English, Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville, and he fills the role vacated by Cathal MacCoille, who has retired. Dobson will continue in TV roles associated with special state events and Budget coverage.

“There comes a time to move on and grasp new opportunities,” said Dobson. “Morning Ireland is the country’s most-listened-to radio programme with an audience that is highly engaged in the debates, arguments and discussions that make up the national conversation.”

Bryan Dobson joined RTÉ in 1987 as a reporter with the This Week programme. Later that year he was appointed RTÉ’s business correspondent, as well as presenting the television business programme Marketplace. In 1991 he became presenter of RTÉ One O’Clock News, later moving to present the Nine News programme before being appointed anchor of the Six One News in 1996.

Meanwhile, TV3 is unveiling today (September 4) the brand new ‘3News Ireland Hub’ on 3News at 5.30pm, hosted by lead anchor Colette Fitzpatrick.

The 3News Hub is billed as Ireland’s most technologically advanced News studio. The station says the set has been designed to give optimal flexibility in news and current affairs production and will feature the largest monitor wall in the country (pictured below).

TV3’s flagship 3News at 5.30 will be broadcast live every day from this new News centre as well as 3News at 12.30 and TV3’s other bulletins on be3 at 7pm and 10pm. New current affairs programme, The Tonight Show, hosted by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates, will also be broadcast from the new facility.